Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.40 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.14 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.34. The stock has a market cap of C$12.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$974.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 103.08%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.