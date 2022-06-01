Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and $65.65 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 217.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

