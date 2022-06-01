Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.18% of Allegion worth $615,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

