Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,315. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

