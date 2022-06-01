Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,288 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Welltower worth $97,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

WELL stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.59 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.