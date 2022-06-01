Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $95,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.