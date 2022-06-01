Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $94,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

