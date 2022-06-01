AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

