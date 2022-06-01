Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SWM stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

