Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 836,131 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.68.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $715.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and sold 201,630 shares worth $1,640,174. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,191,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

