Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 836,131 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.68.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $715.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,861,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and have sold 201,630 shares worth $1,640,174. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

