Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.25.

AMBA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 20,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,055. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. Ambarella has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,942,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

