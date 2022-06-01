Ambrosus (AMB) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $103,036.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,644,751 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

