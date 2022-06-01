Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 51,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 891,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 118,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

AMCR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 11,409,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

