Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,070. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 114.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

