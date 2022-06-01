AMEPAY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.