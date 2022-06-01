American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 4.1%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 72,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,937,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $980.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $7,236,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

