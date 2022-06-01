American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 5.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.