Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

