Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post sales of $285.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $268.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 470,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

