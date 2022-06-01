Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

