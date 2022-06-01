Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will post sales of $9.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.45 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

