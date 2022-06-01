Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 11,631,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Infosys has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

