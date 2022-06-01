Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) to post $27.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.52 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.70 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $226.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,804. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 374,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

