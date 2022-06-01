Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $243.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.71 million and the lowest is $242.10 million. Life Storage reported sales of $187.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $975.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.78 million to $979.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

