Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $13.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.72. 456,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

