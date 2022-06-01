Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 20,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

