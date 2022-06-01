Analysts Expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.