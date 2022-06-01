Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.50 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.43 billion to $46.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.03 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,416. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

