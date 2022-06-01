Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.28 million, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

