Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.44. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $10.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.01. 1,432,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,210. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

