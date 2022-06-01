Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,046. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

