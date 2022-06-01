Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $242.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $932.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $990.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

