Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $68.44

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

