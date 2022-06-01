Analysts Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $48.33

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

