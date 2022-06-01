Analysts Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price at $12.56

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,696. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

