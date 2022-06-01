Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $14.33

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

