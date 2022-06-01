Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $554.60

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $315.08 and a twelve month high of $1,118.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

