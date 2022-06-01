Analyzing Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Ameriprise Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.90 $21.48 million $0.38 21.55 Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.26 $2.76 billion $26.04 10.61

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73% Ameriprise Financial 22.45% 50.02% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grosvenor Capital Management and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ameriprise Financial 1 1 8 0 2.70

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus target price of $342.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

