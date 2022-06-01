Analyzing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.48 $56.91 million $2.97 7.23 Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.92 $92.79 million $2.42 10.32

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 35.39% 12.98% 1.49% Byline Bancorp 28.40% 12.96% 1.57%

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

