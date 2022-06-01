AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $870,502.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

