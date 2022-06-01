Anyswap Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $94.07 million and $714,110.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00017070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 660.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.60 or 0.11762098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00473107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

