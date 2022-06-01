Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

APEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($61.29) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

