Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $13.01 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $651,738.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00078534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00253901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00029252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.