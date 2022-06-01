ArGoApp (ARGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 700.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.81 or 0.12397081 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00460167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008793 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

