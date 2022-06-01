Arweave Price Reaches $12.90 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $430.82 million and approximately $38.92 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $12.90 or 0.00043318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

