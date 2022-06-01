Assemble Protocol Price Hits $0.0284 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and $1.24 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

