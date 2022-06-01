Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 2,305,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,287. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

