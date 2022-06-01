Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 1st

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BEMO opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 490.12 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 857.90 ($10.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 578.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.43.
