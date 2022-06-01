Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 1st

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BEMO opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 490.12 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 857.90 ($10.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 578.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.43.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (Get Rating)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

