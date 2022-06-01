Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

